Houses for sale in West, Portugal

112 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Campo de Ourique, Portugal
3 room townhouse with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Campo de Ourique, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 5
Building with approved architectural project for demolition and construction of a single-fam…
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa in Sintra, Portugal
Villa
Sintra, Portugal
Area 169 m²
€685,000
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 10 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
5 room house in Canecas, Portugal
5 room house
Canecas, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This beautiful villa consists of five spacious and comfortable bedrooms, is perfect to accom…
€470,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
€1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
€1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
€2,43M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Estrela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with & nbsp; a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 p…
€2,44M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in West, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 638 m²
The stunning villa stands out on a plot of 710 sqm in the exclusive Restelo district. The di…
€4,95M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Contemporary villa with four spacious suites, located in Cascais next to Guincho offering a …
€2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Villa 10 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 12
Area 1 320 m²
In 1830, the maternal grandson of the Marquis of Pombal, Duque de Saldanha, ordered the cons…
€8,00M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
A wonderful contemporary villa in Portugal, close to Lissabon; we are proud to present you t…
€2,58M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in West, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 519 m²
Center Lisbon alert: do not miss the opportunity to live in the best private condominium in …
€2,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 461 m²
Exclusive contemporary villa in Colares-Sintra that comes with a plot of 11,000 sqm land. Th…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 718 m²
This exclusive modern villa is located at one of the most wanted areas on the coastline of L…
€6,00M
Leave a request

Properties features in West, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
