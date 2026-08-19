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Townhouses in Albufeira, Portugal

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$868,086
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3 bedroom townthouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
$468,093
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3 bedroom townthouse in Albufeira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
3 bedroom villa with high quality materials, located in a private condominium consisting of …
$468,093
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferreiras, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferreiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Fantastic detached houses with T2 and T3 typologies, with spacious areas, offering comfort, …
$633,986
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Properties features in Albufeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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