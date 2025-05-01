Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Golf-course

Townhouses near golf course for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
5
Albufeira
4
Loule
3
Faro
3
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$396,389
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go