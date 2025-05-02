Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Obidos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Obidos, Portugal

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Vau, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vau, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
The recently opened golf resort is located in western Portugal. This is a new project with  …
$633,537
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$396,389
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Obidos, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
COURT OF FIVE PLACES UBICATED TO THE PORTUGAL SEREBRUARY CHARACTERISTICS, BETWEEN TRIPS OF N…
$795,261
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go