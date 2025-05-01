Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
5
Albufeira
4
Loule
3
Faro
3
6 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
A two-bedroom house and private pool located on a golf resort in Silves, Algarve.This house …
$453,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuseta, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuseta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Excellent 3-Bedroom House Located in the Charming Coastal Village of Fuseta, Algarve. Thi…
$802,598
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Amoreira, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Amoreira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
This charming townhouse is located in a condominium on the grounds of Praia d'el Rey Beach &…
$396,389
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
Two-level house with 2 bedrooms with an area of 143 sq.m., new, with a parking lot, a garden…
$821,092
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Foz do Arelho, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Foz do Arelho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Condominium with 9 villas, under construction, in the heart of Fos do Arello.3-bedroom tenem…
$396,389
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Closed condominium with 6 villas T2+2, located in the center of Vila Nova de Casela, 5 minut…
$443,956
Leave a request

