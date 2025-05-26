Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
5
Albufeira
4
Loule
3
Faro
3
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$723,703
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go