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Studios with garden for sale in Portugal

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Lisbon
7
Porto
8
Albufeira
4
Olhao
7
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4 properties total found
Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 89 m²
Apartment 88.9 m2, balcony 8m2 and garden views, located in the center of Porto.The building…
$420,716
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$409,029
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Studio apartment in Monchique, Portugal
Studio apartment
Monchique, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Villa Termal das Caldas de Monchique Spa Resort is a hotel complex in Monchique, Algarve; co…
$327,223
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AdriastarAdriastar
Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 57 m²
A completely new studio with an area of 57 sq.m. with 2 balconies of 3m2. The building is pa…
$543,424
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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