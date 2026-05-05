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Pool Studios for Sale in Portugal

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Lisbon
7
Porto
8
Albufeira
4
Olhao
7
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4 properties total found
Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$409,029
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Studio apartment in Monchique, Portugal
Studio apartment
Monchique, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Villa Termal das Caldas de Monchique Spa Resort is a hotel complex in Monchique, Algarve; co…
$327,223
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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$344,753
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$479,463
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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