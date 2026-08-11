Studios for Sale in Porto, Portugal

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Studios in Porto, Portugal

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11 properties total found
Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 58 m²
Studio apartment 58 sq m, in a new complex in the center of Porto. The building is located i…
$404,118
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 89 m²
Apartment 88.9 m2, balcony 8m2 and garden views, located in the center of Porto.The building…
$415,665
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 57 m²
A completely new studio with an area of 57 sq.m. with 2 balconies of 3m2. The building is pa…
$536,900
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Matosinhos, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new studio apartment T1 (T0) with a total area of 39 sq.m., a balcony of 3 sq.m. and…
$173,194
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
The property is located at Rua De Belmonte 103 in the heart of the historic city center of P…
$33,92M
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1 room studio apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of ​​Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
$536,050
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
ЗОЛОТАЯ ВИЗА! СРОЧНАЯ ПРОДАЖА! Это особняк из 4х этажей. На нижнем этаже находится действую…
$426,792
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1 room studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
Studio apartment of 48 m2, 400 m from the metro station, includes: - living room with open …
$280,990
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 1
Designed to give tenants a sense of rural living in the vibrant city center, the Bons-Jardin…
$443,50M
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1 room studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
An excellent development with a guaranteed return of 4% per year (for 5 years). The devel…
$190,620
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
$664,808
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Properties features in Porto, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
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