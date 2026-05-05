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Terraced Studios for Sale in Portugal

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Lisbon
7
Porto
8
Albufeira
4
Olhao
7
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3 properties total found
Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$409,029
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 57 m²
A completely new studio with an area of 57 sq.m. with 2 balconies of 3m2. The building is pa…
$543,424
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Studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
Studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Area 37 m²
In the heart of Lisbon, close to the Marquês de Pombal and the main street of Avenida da Lib…
$489,666
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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