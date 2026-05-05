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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$344,753
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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