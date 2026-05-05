Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Portugal

;
Lisbon
7
Porto
8
Albufeira
4
Olhao
7
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$344,753
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$479,463
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go