Villas for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

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Villas in Setúbal, Portugal

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa   200   m2   consists of   of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped wi…
$685,847
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, swimming pool and garage for two cars, located in a close…
$461,850
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa   190 m2   consists of   of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped with…
$593,477
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit ã o.Completion is proje…
$715,867
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Villa 10 rooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 10 rooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
$550,194
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Properties features in Setúbal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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