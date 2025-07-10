Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. Setúbal
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Alcacer do Sal
3
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvalhal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa   200   m2   consists of   of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped wi…
$697,562
$697,562
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Seixal, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Seixal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
Two-level apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 129 m2, with a terrace of 65 m2, a total bal…
$567,210
$567,210
Villa 4 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit ã o.Completion is proje…
$728,095
$728,095
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fernao Ferro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Magnificent house with 3 bedrooms, swimming pool and garage for two cars, located in a close…
$469,739
$469,739
Villa 2 bedrooms in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa   190 m2   consists of   of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped with…
$603,614
$603,614
Duplex 1 bedroom in Sesimbra, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Sesimbra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
New duplex apartment with 1 bedroom, total area of 93 square meters, 1 parking space, garden…
$908,339
$908,339

