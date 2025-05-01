Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Porto, Portugal

3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$368,076
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 2
The development is located in Paranhos, one of Porto's best residential areas. Very close to…
$527,317
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the building Oporto Luxury Residences, with a total area of 89 …
$467,286
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$554,945
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Oporto Luxury Residences is located near Avenida Fernán Magalhais, one of the most prestigio…
$382,572
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment 102 m2 2 bedrooms in an elite gated complex located in Boavishte, consisting of 3 …
$673,861
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 4
This apartment is located on the first line of the beach with sea views. In addition, the ap…
$1,39M
