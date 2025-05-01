Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Porto, Portugal

2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
New bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is loca…
$492,655
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
Number of floors 3
2-Bedroom House Duplex inserted in a new development in a private condominium that will be b…
$833,875
3 bedroom apartment in Arcozelo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Arcozelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment of 131 m2, with 3 bedrooms, on 2 facades (south, west), and with garage box.The to…
$243,496
4 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This 4-bedroom apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a sustain…
$694,240
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 6/7
The development consists of four five-storey buildings, plus the Recuado. In total, there ar…
$797,732
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
1 bedroom apartment with balcony and ocean views in Gaia in the new Ocean Living complex.The…
$407,714
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Porto, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex with 3 bedrooms of 257 m2, in a gated community, with a private rooftop pool, 3 gara…
$1,42M
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment in a new development in a private condominium that will be built on the …
$924,746
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 2
Duplex apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking the Douro River and the famous pier "Marina da…
$762,451
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$300,123
1 bedroom apartment in Vila do Conde, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment 69 m2 with ocean views, 1 bedroom and garage in the new complex Legacy Living, loc…
$428,100
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is part of a development located in Vila Nova de Gaia on t…
$573,473
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$396,389
4 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 7/7
The development consists of four five-storey buildings, plus the Recuado. In total, there ar…
$1,52M
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
This 3-bedroom duplex apartment is part of a development in Vila Nova de Gaia that offers a …
$898,590
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with an area of 127 sq. m., a balcony of 8 sq. m. and 2 parking sp…
$498,884
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
New bright apartment with 1 bedroom, 54 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is locat…
$322,774
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
In Vila Nova de Gaia, Canidelo, Ocean Living is located right by the ocean, making the beach…
$552,680
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Floor 4
This apartment is located on the first line of the beach with sea views. In addition, the ap…
$1,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2 bedroom apartment in Leça da Palmeira.View of the Atlantic Ocean, quality construction and…
$282,002
