Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Porto
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Porto, Portugal

Vila Nova de Gaia
31
Matosinhos
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with a paddle tennis court and s…
$293,328
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 sq. m, a balcony of 26 sq. m, 1 parking s…
$526,631
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms in the building Oporto Luxury Residences, with a total area of 89 …
$467,286
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Luxury apartment 2 bedrooms in a closed condominium with swimming pool. Ocean view, Matosinh…
$396,389
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Oporto Luxury Residences is located near Avenida Fernán Magalhais, one of the most prestigio…
$382,572
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in Vila Nova de Gaia near Arrábida ShoppingThe buildin…
$283,135
Leave a request

Property types in Porto

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Porto, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go