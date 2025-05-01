Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Porto, Portugal

2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms 95m2 with balcony 11m2 in a new complex next to Gaia Shopping in Vila N…
$310,316
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, located in a private condominium with a paddle tennis court and s…
$293,328
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
New bright apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is loca…
$492,655
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 233 m²
Duplex with 3 bedrooms, 147 sq.m., a balcony of 16 sq.m., a terrace of 62 sq.m. and a garage…
$696,512
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 48 sq. m., with a terrace of 57 sq. m. and 1 parking spa…
$368,076
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms with balcony and garage.This is an apartment on the 3rd floor, complete…
$237,833
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 132 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with a total area of 132 sq. m, a balcony of 26 sq. m, 1 parking s…
$526,631
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and a balcony, located in a condominium under construction with it…
$356,750
3 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 157 m²
Apartment of 156.8 m2 in a new building in Matosinhos, 2 minutes from the sea and access to …
$628,560
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
1 bedroom apartment with balcony and ocean views in Gaia in the new Ocean Living complex.The…
$407,714
1 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom area of 61 sq. m. and with a balcony area of 4 sq. m., in a new com…
$293,554
1 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom area of 70 sq. m. and a balcony area of 9 sq. m., in a new complex …
$338,629
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
New 2 bedroom apartment in the University CenterThe apartment is located in the Paranhos dis…
$351,087
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, an area of 49 square meters. m, a veranda of 3 square meters. m an…
$300,123
1 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 68 m2, balcony of 3 m2 in a new project in an exclusive …
$311,449
1 bedroom apartment in Vila do Conde, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila do Conde, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment 69 m2 with ocean views, 1 bedroom and garage in the new complex Legacy Living, loc…
$428,100
2 bedroom apartment in Gondomar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Gondomar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
This 2 bedroom apartment is located in the new Riviera River complex in the Porto Gondomar a…
$280,870
3 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 117 m²
New apartment 3 bedrooms with a balcony of 12 m2 in a residential complex in the University …
$486,992
3 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms with an area of 127 sq. m., a balcony of 8 sq. m. and 2 parking sp…
$498,884
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 88 square meters. m, a balcony of 9 square meters.…
$390,726
1 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
New bright apartment with 1 bedroom, 54 sq.m., has a place in the garage. The house is locat…
$322,774
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 78 sq.m. and a balcony of 3 sq.m., built in a new buil…
$396,389
1 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 43 sq m and a balcony of 2 sq m in a new project that is…
$233,303
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment of 117 sq. m. with 2 bedrooms, a terrace of 17 sq. m. and a parking space, in the …
$554,945
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, an area of 118 square meters and a balcony of 9 square meters in …
$424,703
2 bedroom apartment in Matosinhos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 90 sq.m., a balcony of 14 sq.m. and 1 parking spac…
$509,643
2 bedroom apartment in Porto, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porto, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment 102 m2 2 bedrooms in an elite gated complex located in Boavishte, consisting of 3 …
$673,861
2 bedroom apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and balcony in Vila Nova de Gaia near Arrábida ShoppingThe buildin…
$283,135
