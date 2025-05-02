Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Portimao, Portugal

10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the heart of Portimão, this stunning 2-bedroom apartment offers a perfect blend o…
$437,751
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 2/4
This is a high quality, luxury apartment in a brand new building with a communal swimming po…
$609,241
1 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$349,749
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning new apartment in Portimão, Al…
$447,905
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/5
Location, Location, Location ! Spacious and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with southe…
$428,725
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/15
Apartment in excellent condition, located on the 1st floor of the "Club Praia Mar" condomini…
$292,210
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 159 square meters, with balconies of 66 square meters an…
$532,294
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/3
2nd floor T1 apartment is for sale. The apartment can be the owners home for the cost of the…
$224,517
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$789,757
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 84 sq. m., balcony of 15 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$436,028
