Seaview Apartments for Sale in Portimao, Portugal

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/6
Originally built in 1988, this South-West facing, 2nd line apartment has been recently renov…
$376,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/7
This was a large apartment which has been separated into 2 smaller apartments. The ideal pro…
$392,622
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/15
Apartment in excellent condition, located on the 1st floor of the "Club Praia Mar" condomini…
$292,210
