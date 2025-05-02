Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Portimao, Portugal

4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/3
Located in the heart of Portimão, this stunning 2-bedroom apartment offers a perfect blend o…
$437,751
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning new apartment in Portimão, Al…
$447,905
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/5
Location, Location, Location ! Spacious and airy 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with southe…
$428,725
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$789,757
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
