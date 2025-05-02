Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. Portimao
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Portimao, Portugal

1 BHK
5
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
6
4 BHK
3
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 159 square meters, with balconies of 66 square meters an…
$532,294
2 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 84 sq. m., balcony of 15 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$436,028
