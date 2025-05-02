Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Portimao, Portugal

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an area of 159 square meters, with balconies of 66 square meters an…
$532,294
2 bedroom apartment in Alvor, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Alvor, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Ready to move into in 2025, this is a fabulous, rare opportunity to purchase a brand new apa…
$789,757
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
