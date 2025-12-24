Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Portugal
  3. Loule
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
58
Almancil
43
Boliqueime
12
6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
$3,63M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex   Vila Sol The f…
$1,99M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
$1,64M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
$1,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
$2,23M
3 bedroom townthouse in Loule, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
A stunning 3-bedroom townhouse designed by Vasco Vieira is located in a luxurious setting - …
$2,23M
Property types in Loule

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
