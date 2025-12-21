Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Loule
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
58
Almancil
43
Boliqueime
12
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
$2,23M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Loule

villas
townhouses

Properties features in Loule, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go