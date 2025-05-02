Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

Lagoa e Carvoeiro
20
Carvoeiro
18
Estombar e Parchal
4
Estombar
3
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
