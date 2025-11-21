Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

5 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$299,027
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$449,837
3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$732,428
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$553,646
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$392,166
