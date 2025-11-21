Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lagoa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

Lagoa e Carvoeiro
24
Carvoeiro
21
Estombar e Parchal
8
Estombar
6
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom townthouse
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Vale de Milho Village is a   investment project « turnkey » with 32 townhouses with 2 and 3 …
$732,428
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$553,646
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lagoa

villas

Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go