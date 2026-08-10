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Сommercial property in Lisbon, Portugal

;
hotels
6
shops
6
30 properties total found
Investment in Amadora, Portugal
Investment
Amadora, Portugal
Marriott opens a new hotel in Lisbon, for investors of the Golden Visa investment program fo…
$404,545
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Shop 126 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 126 m²
Goodly located shop, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services …
$1,27M
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Commercial property in Torres Vedras, Portugal
Commercial property
Torres Vedras, Portugal
A plot with an approved project and a payment license in Vila de Encantos - Tursifal, Torres…
$662,289
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 4 901 m² in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse 4 901 m²
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
$3,06M
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Hotel 189 m² in Alcantara, Portugal
Hotel 189 m²
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 189 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$2,50M
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Hotel 114 m² in Alcantara, Portugal
Hotel 114 m²
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 114 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$1,05M
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Hotel 55 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 55 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 55 m²
The luxury, exquisite design apartments have a great location in the heart of Lisbon, next t…
$549,909
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Shop 70 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 70 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
This store is located in a historic building with Pombal architecture dating back to the eig…
$406,669
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Commercial property 205 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 205 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Commercial Property with roof terrace in Barreiro. The property comprises a large room, ba…
$143,036
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Shop 60 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 60 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Shop in a residential complex in Lisbon with an area of 60 m2. The building was completely r…
$732,004
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Hotel 60 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel 60 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 60 m²
Luxurious apartments with exquisite design have an excellent location in the heart of Lisbon…
$499,917
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Commercial property 115 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 115 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
115 sqm commercial property in Saldanha. Inserted on the ground floor, it has a large spac…
$1,17M
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Commercial property 96 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial property 96 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 10
The completely renovated modern project is located in an elegant busy area that has preserve…
$514,915
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Shop 126 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 126 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
$1,16M
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Commercial property 91 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 91 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Store located in the center of Paços de Arco, close to Luis de Freitas Branco Secondary Scho…
$301,965
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Shop 218 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 218 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 218 m²
Excellent commercial facility in a residential building, free and ready for rent. You will b…
$1,70M
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Shop 330 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Shop 330 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
The store is conveniently located, in Marquês de Pombal, close to all kinds of services and …
$1,95M
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Office 30 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Office 30 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
$195,668
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Commercial property 11 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 11 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Area 11 m²
Office room inserted in a very well located building, near José Afonso's auditorium. Great…
$37,083
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Commercial property 872 m² in Cascais, Portugal
Commercial property 872 m²
Cascais, Portugal
Area 872 m²
Commercial premises of 872 m2 are located in Junqueiro, in an excellent area of Karkavelos, …
$1,20M
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Commercial property 66 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 66 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Area 66 m²
Office located in the heart of Paços de Arco, near the Luís de Freitas Branco high school an…
$275,477
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Office 45 m² in Lisbon, Portugal
Office 45 m²
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
$279,954
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Established business 330 m² in Misericordia, Portugal
Established business 330 m²
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
A residential complex in Lisbon, with a building base of 88 m2, on a plot of 93 m2, consists…
$2,25M
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Investment 76 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Investment 76 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
$418,513
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Hotel 62 m² in Alcantara, Portugal
Hotel 62 m²
Alcantara, Portugal
Area 62 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
$769,872
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T3 Apartment with 177 m² in Santo Quintino, Portugal
T3 Apartment with 177 m²
Santo Quintino, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
3-bedroom apartment just 290 m away from the Marginal! Luxury apartments with modern desi…
$2,68M
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Commercial property 269 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 269 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Area 269 m²
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…
$476,787
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Commercial property 308 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 308 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 308 m²
Comercial Property , located close to all services and shops, easy access. This commercial…
$609,228
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Commercial property 204 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 204 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Large commercial space located on a ground floor, with more than 200 sqm. The shop has two…
$148,334
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Commercial property 23 m² in Madalena, Portugal
Commercial property 23 m²
Madalena, Portugal
Area 23 m²
Shop located on a ground floor, very well located in one of the main avenues of Setúbal. The…
$183,828
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