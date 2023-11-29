Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Lisbon, Portugal

15 properties total found
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Misericordia, Portugal
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
€2,35M
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in city center, with Online tour in West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in city center, with Online tour
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
€1,02M
Warehouse in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
€2,90M
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible in West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
€1,10M
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in a cen…
Price on request
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Oeiras, Portugal
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Oeiras, Portugal
Area 16 313 m²
Number of floors 13
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Price on request
Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 189 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
€2,50M
Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 114 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
€1,06M
Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 62 m²
Luxurious apartments with modern design are located in the historic district of Lisbon. All …
€770,000
Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 60 m²
Luxurious apartments with exquisite design have an excellent location in the heart of Lisbon…
€500,000
Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal
Hotel
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 55 m²
The luxury, exquisite design apartments have a great location in the heart of Lisbon, next t…
€550,000
Commercial in Lisbon, Portugal
Commercial
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 10
The completely renovated modern project is located in an elegant busy area that has preserve…
€515,000
Office in Lisbon, Portugal
Office
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
€280,000
Office in Lisbon, Portugal
Office
Lisbon, Portugal
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 14
Panoramic is a two towers complex, with 24 and 18 floors' buildings, set in the noblest aven…
€195,700
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in West, Portugal
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
West, Portugal
Area 149 m²
The commercial premises are located in the Park of Nations area, Lisbon, Portugal. The premi…
€800,000
