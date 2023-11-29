Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Loule, Portugal

Warehouse in Boliqueime, Portugal
Warehouse
Boliqueime, Portugal
Area 300 m²
€2,10M
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
