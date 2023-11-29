Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial
  4. Faro

Commercial real estate in Faro, Portugal

Loule
5
Lagoa
3
23 properties total found
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
€950,000
Leave a request
Warehouse in Boliqueime, Portugal
Warehouse
Boliqueime, Portugal
Area 300 m²
€2,10M
Leave a request
Manufacture in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Project for a factory in São Brás de Alportel, in the Almargens area. The plot has 9,959…
€1,58M
Leave a request
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 3
This building is 25 km from Faro airport, 10 km from the most emblematic beaches in the Alga…
€495,000
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Area 295 m²
Villa with sea view, 7 rooms e 3 rooms for agriculture. The property has a borehole
€650,000
Leave a request
Investment 9 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 9 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 550 m²
Villa totally renovated keeping the traditional line with 4 en suite bedrooms spread over 2 …
€2,49M
Leave a request
Investment in Loule, Portugal
Investment
Loule, Portugal
Number of floors 2
The building is composed of 2 floors, with mixed use of housing, commerce, and services, loc…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Faro, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€534,000
Leave a request
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
Leave a request
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
Leave a request
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Albufeira, Portugal
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
€490,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Commercial
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Area 110 m²
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
€175,000
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
€569,500
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Sagres, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Sagres, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
€570,000
Leave a request
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
€500,000
Leave a request
Restaurant in Montenegro, Portugal
Restaurant
Montenegro, Portugal
Area 587 m²
€1,35M
Leave a request
Investment 10 bedrooms in Aljezur, Portugal
Investment 10 bedrooms
Aljezur, Portugal
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
€2,50M
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom in Budens, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom
Budens, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
€225,000
Leave a request
Hotel in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Hotel
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 19 960 m²
Hotel is a project with an innovative and different design. Set in the hills of Santa Bárbar…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Commercial
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 83 m²
The Pestana Golf Resort is superbly located on a level plateau, close to the picturesque fis…
€165,000
Leave a request
Commercial with garden, with by the sea, with private pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial with garden, with by the sea, with private pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Area 20 000 m²
Tourist complex with two hotels in Algarve, Portugal. The complex is located in an environme…
€7,10M
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with sea view, in city center, with heating in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial real estate with sea view, in city center, with heating
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 30
Area 2 000 m²
A great hotel is located close to Salgados Beach in Albufeira, Algarve, Portugal. The 2,000 …
€5,00M
Leave a request

Property types in Faro

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir