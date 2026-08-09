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Сommercial property in Faro, Portugal

;
Loule
5
Lagoa
3
34 properties total found
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Elegant Sea-View Townhouse in The Crest, Almancil Located within the prestigious gated comm…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience refined living with this luxury villa in Faro, currently under construction in a …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Your Future Oasis Awaits: A Sophisticated 5-Bedroom Luxury Villa in São Brás de Alportel Nes…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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TekceTekce
Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Step into the allure of coastal living with these extraordinary sea-view plots nestled in th…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Indulge in luxurious living at One Green Way, nestled in the heart of Quinta do Lago. Villa …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Perched on the Algarve's illustrious beaches, Pine Cliffs Luxury Collection Resort unfolds a…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This truly stunning four-bedroom villa represents the epitome in modern sophistication, inge…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the enchantment of coastal living in Vale do Lobo's delightful townhouse. Meticulou…
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
You can just discover your refuge in paradise. Nestled in the heart of Quinta do Lago — one …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the allure of this extraordinary 3-bedroom townhouse, constructed a few years ago i…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This exceptional 6-bedroom villa situated in the highly-regarded Goldra gated community in t…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the tranquil community of Sao Bartolomeo de Messines in Silves, this villa offers…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Tucked away in the heart of Central Algarve, this exceptional villa embodies refined comfort…
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Investment in Faro, Portugal
Investment
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Nestled in the heart of the Algarve, in the Loulé hillside, this impressive villa perfectly …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Commercial space in Quarteira in Loule, Portugal
Commercial space in Quarteira
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 490 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique business opportunity in Quarteira, less than 1 km from the beach and with stunning na…
$1,18M
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Warehouse 300 m² in Boliqueime, Portugal
Warehouse 300 m²
Boliqueime, Portugal
Area 300 m²
$2,34M
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Commercial property 110 m² in Alvor, Portugal
Commercial property 110 m²
Alvor, Portugal
Area 110 m²
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
$185,417
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Revenue house 236 m² in Porches, Portugal
Revenue house 236 m²
Porches, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
$528,457
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Revenue house in Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Revenue house
Vila do Bispo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
$564,755
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Hotel 19 960 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Hotel 19 960 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Area 19 960 m²
Land with project for luxury hotel in Santa Bárbara de Nexe, Faro. Unique opportunity for in…
$3,91M
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Investment 147 m² in Faro, Portugal
Investment 147 m²
Faro, Portugal
Area 147 m²
Don't miss this opportunity to buy a 147 m² building to restore or rebuild in the heart of F…
$1,06M
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Manufacture in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Unique opportunity: a factory in Almargens, São Brás de Alportel, with 9959 m² of land and 3…
$1,76M
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Commercial property 100 073 m² in Albufeira, Portugal
Commercial property 100 073 m²
Albufeira, Portugal
Area 100 073 m²
A destroyed farmhouse in a rural area located in Albufeira, a town in the Algarve region of …
$8,71M
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Hotel 121 m² in Loule, Portugal
Hotel 121 m²
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
$997,139
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Investment in Olhao, Portugal
Investment
Olhao, Portugal
Set of buildings in the center of Olhão with the possibility of transformation into 14 new a…
$669,555
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Revenue house 150 m² in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 150 m²
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
$564,259
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Commercial property 83 m² in Budens, Portugal
Commercial property 83 m²
Budens, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Store inserted in a private condominium in a central area of Burgau, with great visibility a…
$238,393
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Manufacture 4 569 m² in Santa Catarina da Fonte do Bispo, Portugal
Manufacture 4 569 m²
Santa Catarina da Fonte do Bispo, Portugal
Area 4 569 m²
Two adjoining warehouses, interconnected to each other and with independent entrances from t…
$1,79M
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Investment 75 m² in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Investment 75 m²
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The tourist site consists of a plot of land of 14,600 m2 in the south of Portugal near the t…
$56,073
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Hotel 140 m² in Alte, Portugal
Hotel 140 m²
Alte, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
The Algarve is a region that is characterized by its exceptional natural beauty due to its h…
$351,847
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Property types in Faro

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apartment buildings
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