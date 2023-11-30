Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Commercial
  4. Porto

Commercial real estate in Porto, Portugal

Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
5
11 properties total found
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 4
The 18th century manor house, with unique details and in good condition, is a real architect…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
€665,000
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 77
Area 2 319 m²
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
€1,85M
Leave a request
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
€800,000
Leave a request
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 89 m²
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
€75,000
Leave a request
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
€107,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Area 150 m²
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
€700,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
Guest house with great potential in one of the busiest areas of Porto. It has high quality s…
€650,000
Leave a request
Shop in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential complex in a historic building, which is one of the most interesting in the city…
€310,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 5 972 m²
In the late 18th and early 19th. Century, some of the most important industrial foundries we…
€7,50M
Leave a request
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Porto, Portugal
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Porto, Portugal
Area 2 000 m²
The fitness club is located in Porto near the sea, Portugal. The area of the complex is 2.00…
€2,70M
Leave a request

Property types in Porto

shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir