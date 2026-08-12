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Monthly rent of seaview houses in Poland

;
Masovian Voivodeship
24
Greater Poland Voivodeship
7
Warsaw
12
Poznan
3
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4 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
I am offering you a house for rent, built in 2026 and located in an attractive area. It is a…
$2,683
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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4 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
4 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern semi-detached home with 132 m² of living space, Wilanów - Zawady. :: Who is it for? …
$3,709
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
3 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
BRIEF: Mokotow. Surrounded by greenery modern house (extreme segment ) with an area of 146m2…
$4,637
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
5 bedroom house in Mierzynek, Poland
5 bedroom house
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful house with a pool and garden for rent in the prestigious Wilanów Zawady neighbor…
$7,922
per month
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
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