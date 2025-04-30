Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Poland
  Warsaw
  Long-term rental
  House

Monthly rent of houses in Warsaw, Poland

25 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/3
An ideal 7-room house for rent (Bliźniak). Great location in Mokotowie on ul. Wita Stwosza, …
$3,455
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
A comfortable family house in a green area of ​​Warsaw, Wawer, is for rent. The area of ​​th…
$3,083
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Wawer, st. Cyklamenów. For rent 5-room house (townhouse, middle segment) for 9800 PLN…
$2,467
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
6 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/4
Safe house with garden for rent in a quiet gated community in Stare Imielin We offer for ren…
$2,731
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Wawer, Jeziorowa street. House for rent for 10,900 PLN. The house is finished with at…
$2,688
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Floor 1/3
I offer for rent a 3-storey house with an area of ​​207 m2 located on a plot of land with an…
$2,658
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 300 m²
COMFORTABLE, FURNISHED HOUSE IN WARSAW'S WILANÓW-ZAWADY
$3,740
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
Warsaw Mokotów, st. Płatowcowa. House for rent (townhouse, end segment) for 9000 PLN. HOUSE …
$2,242
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 140 m²
We offer for rent segment 3 - storey in the guarded estate of new houses.
$2,618
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 183 m²
For sale I offer a comfortable semi-detached house in the intimate, prestigious Citi Place e…
$3,192
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 307 m²
An elegant, modern house at the Park Królikarnia for office or residential purposes
$8,015
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 875 m²
A residential and office building and great possibilities of changing the function of the bu…
$12,970
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Floor 1/3
Warsaw Mokotów, st. Zawrat. House (semi-detached house) for rent for PLN 30,000. ELEGANT, MO…
$7,588
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
Warsaw Mokotów Dolny, st. Kątna. 6-room house for rent ((Bliźniak, half of a semi-detached h…
$3,763
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
A chic comfortable house with a garden is for rent in Wilanów, Zawady, on Bruzdowa street. I…
$3,487
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Available for rent: a two-level apartment on the first and attic floors of a detached house …
$2,404
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Promotion S.C
Languages
English, Polski, Français
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 170 m²
Offer to rent a single-family house in the building of a private midwife in the closed settl…
$3,473
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 460 m²
Floor 1/2
A historic villa from the 1920s is for rent, located near the Royal Train and Łazienki Króle…
$17,091
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
New detached house - ideal for a family or company. Location: Warsaw Ursynów Jeziorki Połudn…
$2,921
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 240 m²
For rent a house of 240 m2 in Wilanów, Warsaw, on Queen Marysieńka Street
$2,832
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
Offer to rent a single-family terraced house located in a gated community of Saska Kępa. A p…
$3,455
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
5 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
For rent a house with an area of ​​240 m² in Warsaw's Wilanów, at Królowej Marysieńki Street…
$2,817
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 250 m²
Ideal home for running a business or corporate headquarters. NOT ON HOSTEL
$3,473
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 260 m²
Safe house with a garden for rent at a secluded closed housing estate in Stary Imielin
$2,805
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Warsaw, Poland
House
Warsaw, Poland
Area 207 m²
I offer for rent under business activity 3 storey house of 207 sqm located on a plot of 1034…
$2,672
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська