  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznan
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Poznan, Poland

House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 275 m²
Beautiful detached house for rent with a usable area of ​​190m2 (total 275m2), located on a …
$2,513
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
8 room house in Poznan, Poland
8 room house
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 8
Area 270 m²
House for business – for rent, great location!
$2,113
per month
House in Poznan, Poland
House
Poznan, Poland
Area 150 m²
Offer for rent from 1 June !!!
$1,532
per month
