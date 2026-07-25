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Monthly rent of houses in Krakow, Poland

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4 properties total found
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 160 m²
I invite you to read the offer of renting a free-standing house on Widna Street
$658
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 100 m²
For rent – floor of the house – ideal for office or law firm | 100 m2 | Kraków – Mogiła
$1,185
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 180 m²
Private house for rent Kraków Kliny | 4 bedrooms + office | garden | garage | separate apartment
$1,317
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard in Krakow, Poland
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present you a unique building designed by Stanisław Deńko, creator and co-…
Price on request
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