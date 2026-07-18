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Monthly rent of houses in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

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Krakow
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5 properties total found
House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 180 m²
Private house for rent Kraków Kliny | 4 bedrooms + office | garden | garage | separate apartment
$1,314
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 100 m²
For rent – floor of the house – ideal for office or law firm | 100 m2 | Kraków – Mogiła
$1,182
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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House in Krakow, Poland
House
Krakow, Poland
Area 160 m²
I invite you to read the offer of renting a free-standing house on Widna Street
$663
per month
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard in Krakow, Poland
500sqm*House next to the Wistula river*To be finished*High Standard
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 515 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present you a unique building designed by Stanisław Deńko, creator and co-…
Price on request
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Luxurious house near Cracow | Zastów | Spacious garage in Zastow, Poland
Luxurious house near Cracow | Zastów | Spacious garage
Zastow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent immediately, a luxurious, detached house with a usable area of 220 m2 in Zastów, cl…
$1,742
per month
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