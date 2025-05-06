Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
346
gmina Myslenice
3
gmina Zabierzow
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
A modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will meet the expectations of everyone …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 room apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
The modern residential complex in Krakow. This complex will satisfy the expectations of ever…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lesser Poland Voivodeship

multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go