  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
346
gmina Myslenice
3
gmina Zabierzow
3
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Bialka Tatrzanska, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
$339,369
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
