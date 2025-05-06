Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Krakow
346
gmina Myslenice
3
gmina Zabierzow
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary apartment with a roof terrace for sale, located in the most prestigious dis…
$289,498
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/8
$223,600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Krakow, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/7
3 -room apartment in a new investment in Bieżanów - quick access to the center of Krakow! …
$197,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lesser Poland Voivodeship

multi-level apartments
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go