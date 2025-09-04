Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 5
FLAT M2: Two rooms, hall, bathroom, kitchenette We are pleased to present our new investm…
$179,885
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Krakow, Poland
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
A TWO-BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A REVITALISED, ELEGANT BUILDING in the centre of Krakow. Flat …
$216,199
Leave a request
