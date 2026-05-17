Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ostroda
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in gmina Ostroda, Poland

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Katno, Poland
TOP TOP
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Katno, Poland
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Lakeside Estate for Sale in Masuria | Private Shoreline | Forest | Pond | Investment …
$1,72M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Warmia Brokers
Languages
Polski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Ostroda, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go