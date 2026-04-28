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Cottages for sale in gmina Ostroda, Poland

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Cottage 10 bedrooms in Katno, Poland
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Cottage 10 bedrooms
Katno, Poland
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique Lakeside Estate for Sale in Masuria | Private Shoreline | Forest | Pond | Investment …
$1,72M
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