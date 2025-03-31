Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ostroda
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Ostroda, Poland

houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Miedzylesie, Poland
House
Miedzylesie, Poland
Area 276 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a magical house/seat with a l…
$257,864
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House 10 bedrooms in Katno, Poland
House 10 bedrooms
Katno, Poland
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 643 m²
Residence / house of guests / agrotourism I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offe…
$848,189
House in Miedzylesie, Poland
House
Miedzylesie, Poland
Area 400 m²
Property with potential for entrepreneurs and families – House for 2 families + cold stores!
$152,904
