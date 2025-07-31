  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Discover Fahid Beach Terraces

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$986,000
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
18
ID: 32757
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 28.10.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Abu Zabi

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa biznesowa
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

Discover Fahid Beach Terraces, a collection of premium residences designed by world-renowned architect Koichi Takada.

 

Located on Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, the UAE's first island dedicated entirely to wellness, the project offers six elegant buildings with 1-4 bedroom apartments on the seafront and 5 bedroom penthouses with staff quarters. The project was designed by award-winning architect Koichi Takada. The residences feature flowing forms inspired by nature and expansive glazing that maximizes natural light, sea views, and thermal comfort. The apartments are equipped with Italian kitchens, advanced storage systems, walk-in closets with touch lighting, and spa-level bathrooms, providing both functionality and tranquility.

 

Residents enjoy direct beach access, a beachfront clubhouse with panoramic views, a modern wellness center including a spa, sauna, steam rooms, cold pools, and treatment rooms, as well as fitness studios, sports courts, and communal lounge areas. The island's master plan prioritizes sustainable development: 30% of the territory is occupied by green areas, extensive restorative gardens, and preservation of the local ecosystem, which complies with LEED Gold, Estidama 3 Pearl, and Fitwel certifications. 

Fahid Beach Terraces provides convenient access to Yas Island, Saadiyat, and Abu Dhabi's cultural attractions, while fostering a vibrant, health-conscious community where nature, innovation, and lifestyle come together in harmony.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie

Kompleks mieszkalny Discover Fahid Beach Terraces
Abu Zabi, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$986,000
