  1. Realting.com
  2. Czarnogóra
  3. Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm
  4. Rezydencja Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Rezydencja Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
;
3
Zostawić wniosek
Pokaż kontakty
ID: 32924
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 24.11.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Ulcinj Municipality
  • Wioska
    Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Winda

O kompleksie

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

 

Key Features:

  • Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

  • Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

  • 5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

  • Exclusive villas and residential apartments

  • Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

  • Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

  • Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Czarnogóra

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Płatność miesięczna
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy ROSKOSNYE APARTAMENTY V PREKRASNOJ LOKACII TIVATA
Donja Lastva, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
Rezydencja Emerald Residence
Sustas, Czarnogóra
od
$77,942
Apart - hotel ELITNYE APARTAMENTY V PREMIALNOM ZILOM KOMPLEKSE V BECICI
Becici, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
Zespół mieszkaniowy Boka Bellevue
Dobrota, Czarnogóra
od
$89,541
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kub
Krasici, Czarnogóra
od
$577,514
Państwo przegląda
Rezydencja Otrant Reef Resort by Concord
Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Czarnogóra
Cena na żądanie
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte
Jestem zainteresowany nieruchomością z twojego ogłoszenia. Chciałbym uzyskać więcej informacji na temat nieruchomości. Jakie są warunki zakupu dla cudzoziemców? Chciałbym obejrzeć mieszkanie/dom. Chciałbym zostać poinformowany o całkowitej cenie (w tym podatek, opłata agencyjna itp.). Czy można kupić na kredyt/hipotekę?
Powrót do Zostawić wniosek
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Zespół mieszkaniowy Lustica Bay: new district Centrale
Radovici, Czarnogóra
od
$360,758
Liczba kondygnacji 3
Centrale is a new addition to the Luštica Bay resort, combining a tranquil retreat with all the perks of cosmopolitan life.   This new district is set to become Luštica Bay’s town centre and a flourishing residential neighbourhood. Built with the attention-to-detail, intelligent design a…
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
VALUE.ONE
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
TOP TOP
Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Pokaż wszystko Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Zespół mieszkaniowy Pervaa linia mora v Cernogorii rassrocka bez procentov i vozmoznost oplatoj kriptovalutoj
Rafailovici, Czarnogóra
od
$304,845
Opcje wykończenia Gotowe
Rok realizacji 2027
Liczba kondygnacji 7
1 obiekt nieruchomości 1
Luxury Seafront Complex in Becici, Budva Location: Becici, Budva, Montenegro Total area: 40,800 m² Format: 142 residences and 154 hotel rooms A reliable developer with a proven track record of successful projects in Montenegro. Perfect blend of coastal luxury, comfort, and strong in…
Agencja
DOO MNG Built
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
DOO MNG Built
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Zespół mieszkaniowy premium klassa v Dona Lastva Tivat
Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$138,626
Rok realizacji 2026
Full “Turnkey” Transaction Support — Free for the Buyer! About the Complex: A new residential development consisting of two buildings, located in a picturesque area of Tivat. The project offers 1–2 bedroom apartments with spacious living rooms and terraces; ground-floor units feature …
Agencja
DOO MNG Built
Zostaw prośbę
Pokaż kontakty
Zamknij
Proszę, powiedz mi, że znalazłeś to ogłoszenie na Realting.com
Agencja
DOO MNG Built
Języki komunikacji
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Telegram Napisz w Telegram
Realting.com
Udać się
Najnowsze wiadomości w Czarnogóra
Od 2020 do 2025: ile zarabiają rodziny i ile wydają w Czarnogórze-oficjalny przegląd
14.11.2025
Od 2020 do 2025: ile zarabiają rodziny i ile wydają w Czarnogórze-oficjalny przegląd
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
16.04.2025
Zezwolenie na pobyt w Czarnogórze: wszystkie sposoby jego uzyskania i niuanse, o których powinieneś wiedzieć
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
20.02.2025
Podatki od nieruchomości w Czarnogórze
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
03.12.2024
Jak kupić nieruchomość w Czarnogórze: analiza cen według regionów i procedury zakupu
Wyświetlić wszystkie publikacje