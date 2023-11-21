Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Lefkoşa District

Residential properties for sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Gonyeli
4
194 properties total found
4 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with children playground in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€171,174
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€108,410
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with кондиционер in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€125,527
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with кондиционер in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
€108,980
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 3 room villa in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 2
PROJECT ID: CP-804 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amo…
€183,302
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2-room apartment 60 m² 350 meters from the beach "Long Beach". Apartment in a chic complex w…
€147,209
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Lapta is considered one of the most popular places in Northern Cyprus. A small town is locat…
€78,740
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
The main advantage of this complex is its good location: it will be built at the foot of the…
€301,837
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with garden in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with garden
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Finished furnished studio 35 m² with terrace of 8 m² overlooking the azure sea 5 minutes fro…
€144,927
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
3-room apartment 114m² 700 meters from the beach "Long Beach". The complex is located very c…
€239,643
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
2-room apartment 78m² 700 meters from the beach "Long Beach". The complex is located very cl…
€184,297
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with garden in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with garden
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
2-room apartment 57 m² with full furnishings 100 meters from the beach. Apartments in a new…
€171,174
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
5-room villa 250 m2 10 minutes from the sea. The complex of villas is located in the prestig…
€558,028
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€273,821
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€154,051
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€249,914
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€171,174
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
A small complex consisting of 23 cozy villas is located in a quiet location of the Edremit d…
€547,757
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
€513,522
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
The complex will be located in a quiet, peaceful place next to all necessary infrastructure.…
€467,876
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€136,939
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with вид на море in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with вид на море
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€207,120
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€261,896
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€124,386
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€142,416
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€133,515
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
€616,227
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€262,353
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€171,060
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€147,209
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303 arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net

Property types in Lefkoşa District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir