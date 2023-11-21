UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Northern Cyprus
Residential
Lefkoşa District
Residential properties for sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus
Gonyeli
4
Clear all
194 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
170 m²
€171,174
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with fridge, with stove, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
75 m²
€108,410
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
65 m²
€125,527
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
78 m²
€108,980
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 3 room villa
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
4
2
175 m²
2
PROJECT ID: CP-804 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amo…
€183,302
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
2
60 m²
2-room apartment 60 m² 350 meters from the beach "Long Beach". Apartment in a chic complex w…
€147,209
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with fridge
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
50 m²
Lapta is considered one of the most popular places in Northern Cyprus. A small town is locat…
€78,740
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
1
92 m²
The main advantage of this complex is its good location: it will be built at the foot of the…
€301,837
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with garden
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
43 m²
Finished furnished studio 35 m² with terrace of 8 m² overlooking the azure sea 5 minutes fro…
€144,927
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
1
114 m²
3-room apartment 114m² 700 meters from the beach "Long Beach". The complex is located very c…
€239,643
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
78 m²
2-room apartment 78m² 700 meters from the beach "Long Beach". The complex is located very cl…
€184,297
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with garden
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
57 m²
2-room apartment 57 m² with full furnishings 100 meters from the beach. Apartments in a new…
€171,174
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
250 m²
5-room villa 250 m2 10 minutes from the sea. The complex of villas is located in the prestig…
€558,028
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
3
2
70 m²
€273,821
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
56 m²
€154,051
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
2
114 m²
€249,914
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
59 m²
€171,174
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
218 m²
A small complex consisting of 23 cozy villas is located in a quiet location of the Edremit d…
€547,757
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
128 m²
€513,522
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
128 m²
The complex will be located in a quiet, peaceful place next to all necessary infrastructure.…
€467,876
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
1
70 m²
€136,939
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
3 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with вид на море
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
2
135 m²
€207,120
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
1
75 m²
€261,896
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
2 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
1
75 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€124,386
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
35 m²
€142,416
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
35 m²
€133,515
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
180 m²
€616,227
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
1
70 m²
€262,353
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
45 m²
€171,060
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
2
1
47 m²
€147,209
Recommend
Call
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+905338573303
arkadiy@northcyprusinvest.net
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Property types in Lefkoşa District
apartments
houses
Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL