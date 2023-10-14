Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Lefkoşa District

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

apartments
9
houses
48
2 properties total found
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
€120,072
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Great Location in Gönyeli in quiet neighborhood with a tenant.  Perfect investment - B…
€95,284

