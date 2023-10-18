Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Lefkoşa District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

4 room apartment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4 room apartment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
The complex will be built in a very quiet and cozy place. 1 Km to the golf club Korineum La…
€340,020
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with surveillance security system
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
€119,388
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Great Location in Gönyeli in quiet neighborhood with a tenant.  Perfect investment - B…
€94,740

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
