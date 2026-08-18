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Apartments for sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

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Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi
15
Nicosia
11
Lefkosa
5
Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi
3
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20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
2-Bedroom Flats in a Central Location in Lefkoşa, North Cyprus The flats are located in the …
$142,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$333,575
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1 bedroom apartment in Trachoni, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trachoni, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
This project is conveniently located southwest of the Limassol historic town centre in the A…
$276,530
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Wonder Stones Village  Sun Valley Countryside East Wonder Stones Village is our distin…
$299,312
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3
Apartments in North Cyprus, Lefkoşa, Close to All Amenities Lefkoşa is a city located in the…
$345,233
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 5
2-Bedroom Flats in a Central Location in Lefkoşa, North Cyprus The flats are located in the …
$187,244
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$144,002
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 26/34
Apartments for sale in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper wi…
$912,255
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$50,113
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$63,246
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
Property Summary - A Fourth floor Apt. - Extending to approximately 85 sq. m. internal a…
$204,913
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3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Located in the heart of Northern Cyprus, Kyrenia is a stunning coastal city that offers a pe…
$434,146
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3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale 3-bedroom apartments in a new complex under construction in Nicosia, Agios Dometios…
$266,772
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3 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 3
Property Summary - A Third floor Apartment. - Extending to approximately 122 sq. m. inte…
$280,948
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$79,489
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 4/23
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in a new high-rise under construction in the center of Nicosia.…
$398,589
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 29/34
For sale a penthouse in one of the most iconic projects in Nicosia, in a famous skyscraper w…
$1,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$47,233
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$72,577
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Property types in Lefkoşa District

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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