Residential properties for sale in Gonyeli Alaykoy Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
$96,211
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with Furnitured, with Terrace in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with Furnitured, with Terrace
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
$286,853
3 bedroom apartment in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
$144,002
